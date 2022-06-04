June 4, 2022
Spanish businesses struggle with soaring prices
People in Europe were already battling rising living costs after the COVID-19 pandemic. But the conflict in Ukraine has pushed fuel and food prices even higher, threatening to undermine a fragile economic recovery. And one of the worst hit countries is Spain. Reports say 95% of small and medium-size businesses are now trying to survive soaring costs and inflation. Jaime Velazquez reports from Madrid.
