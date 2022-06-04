Putin ready to unblock Ukrainian grain exports

Ukraine is accusing Russia of playing "The Hunger Games" with African nations, by blockading ports--- and badly-needed agricultural exports out of Ukraine. Russia's war there is contributing to a growing food crisis in Africa. But the head of the African Union, after meeting with Vladimir Putin, says he was somewhat "reassured" that those stalled exports - from both Ukraine and Russia - could start moving soon. TRT World's Andy Roesgen explains. #GrainExports #Ukraine #Putin