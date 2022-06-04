13-year-old Angelina Buleska only equestrian athlete in Balkans

Equestrian gymnastics-- ever heard of it-- is a sport, and in fact one of the oldest and most difficult in the world. A teenager from North Macedonia is competing internationally even though there's no club-- or anyone else-- dedicated to it in her entire country. Abdulvehab Ejupi has the story #Equestriangymnastics #Northmacedonia #sports