Deadly blast targets courthouse in Montenegro's capital
A man activated high-powered explosive device upon entering the court building in Podgorica and died instantly, police said.
Police cordoned off the area moments after the explosion and there was no visible damage to the outside of the building. / Reuters
March 3, 2023

A man who set off an explosive device at a courthouse in Montenegro's capital Podgorica was killed in the blast and five others were injured, police have said. 

"He activated the high-powered explosive device upon entering the court building, and died instantly," Srdjan Korac, a senior police officer in the capital, said on Friday.

"There are also five injured who have been admitted to the hospital centre. It shouldn't be serious injuries," he added. 

Police cordoned off the area moments after the explosion and there was no visible damage to the outside of the building, according to an AFP reporter at the scene. 

Violent incidents are relatively rare in the tiny Adriatic nation famed for its picturesque beaches, framed by nearby mountains that have long been a draw for tourists. 

Last August, the country was rocked by the killing of 10 people after a gunman went on a rampage in the central city of Cetinje. 

With an unemployment rate of 18 percent and an average monthly salary of less than 750 euros ($800), Montenegro counts on tourism to boost its revenues. 

Organised crime and corruption have remained two major issues plaguing the country which authorities have pledged to tackle under pressure from the European Union. 

Mass shootings and bombings, however, have been rare.

