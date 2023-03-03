TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye: US terrorism report distorts facts and is biased
Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said the US State Department's 2021 Country Report on Terrorism includes allegations based on hearsay and biased press reports raising doubts about the seriousness of the report.
Türkiye: US terrorism report distorts facts and is biased
Ankara calls on the U.S. to show solidarity with Türkiye in accordance with the spirit of alliance / AA Archive
March 3, 2023

The US State Department's 2021 Country Report on Terrorism is deliberately distorting Türkiye's fight against terrorist organisations that pose a direct threat to its security, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgiç has said. 

In a statement published on Friday, Bilgiç said that the report mentions terror group The Syrian Democratic Forces, The Kurdistan Workers' Party’s Syrian wing, as partner against Daesh, revealing that the US still wants to use one terror group against another.

“It is not acceptable that US describes Turkish fight against Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) terrorists as political and expects US to end FETO's presence and activities in its country immediately,” he said in the statement.

“The US report also includes hearsay claims and biased press reports raising doubts about US seriousness in fighting terror.”

READ MORE:Türkiye expects US to cooperate against YPG/PKK, FETO terrorism — Erdogan

In its more than 36-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The statement said that Turkey is actively combatting terrorist groups, particularly PKK/PYD/YPG, DHKP-C, FETO, and Daesh, in accordance with the law and making significant contributions to global efforts in the fight against terrorism.

Türkiye has long pressed the US for the extradition of Fetullah Gulen, FETO’s ringleader and the organiser of the July 15, 2016 defeated coup, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured in the country.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

READ MORE: FETO terror group 'threatens humanity as a whole' – Turkish FM

Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us