A senior PKK/KCK terrorist was “neutralised” by Turkish intelligence in northern Iraq, according to security sources.

The Turkish intelligence neutralised the terrorist in Sinjar, and showed high-level sensitivity not to harm the civilian population used by the terrorist as a shield, the sources said on Friday.

Saad Ali Bedel, codenamed Ceko Pir, who was determined to have participated in actions against Turkish bases, was the ringleader of the terrorist activities against the Turkish intelligence agency in the Sinjar region, according to the sources.

Action taken to prevent attack on Turkish base

The agency, which assigned a special team to monitor Bedel's activities in Sinjar, determined that the terrorist was living with the Ezidi people, a religious minority group.

Turkish forces took action after learning that Bedel was planning a new action against the Turkish army’s Basika base area in Mosul, Iraq, the sources added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.