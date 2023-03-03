WORLD
2 MIN READ
US, EU pledge billions in ocean aid at int'l conference
Observers say Our Ocean is the only conference to address all ocean-related issues under one roof.
US, EU pledge billions in ocean aid at int'l conference
Representatives of the EU, the US, Latin America and the Pacific Islands called for a treaty on the high seas. / AP
March 3, 2023

A global conference to save the world's oceans has kicked off in Panama with urgent calls to adopt an international protection treaty, along with billions of dollars in US and EU pledges for research, monitoring and conservation.

Political and business leaders, environmental activists and academics at the two-day conference on Thursday are grappling with how best to address a multitude of threats facing the oceans - from climate change and pollution to overfishing and mining.

The Our Ocean Conference is "so incredibly important because it is a conference that is focused on action, not on talk. It's about real commitments and real solutions," White House climate envoy John Kerry said at the meeting's opening on Thursday.

The former secretary of state announced US commitments of nearly $6 billion across 77 projects to protect the high seas in 2023, including technical cooperation to facilitate "green shipping corridors".

In a similar spirit, the European Union announced it would dedicate 816.5 million euros ($865 million) to ocean-related projects this year.

READ MORE: Germany briefly detains Greta Thunberg after fossil fuel protest

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us