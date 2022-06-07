BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Australian central bank announces larger than expected rate hike
Australia's central bank has surprised markets with a larger-than-expected hike in its benchmark interest rate. The adjustment of half a percentage point is the largest in more than two decades. It's a sign that officials there are growing increasingly concerned over consumer prices, which rose more than 5% in the first quarter. Meanwhile in China, economic engines are once again starting to fire on all cylinders after the easing of lockdowns. Naeem Aslam is the chief market analyst at AvaTrade in London. He says consumer prices won't cool down soon. #Australia #Inflation #InterestRates
Australian central bank announces larger than expected rate hike
June 7, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us