Mexico boycotts summit in response to US snub

The Summit of the Americas is back in the United States for the first time since the inaugural meeting took place in Miami, Florida in 1994. This time, Los Angeles is playing host, a city with a distinct Mexican history. But that has not swayed Mexico's president, who has snubbed the summit for excluding several countries the US has dubbed unfriendly. #AmericasSummit #Mexico #LosAngeles