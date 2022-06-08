Across The Balkans: Croatia and Montenegro Face Seasonal Labor Shortages

In this episode, we look at how the conflict in Ukraine has had an impact on the tourism industry in the Balkans. Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, some countries are still struggling to get back on track. Croatia is fearing the possible ripple effects of EU sanctions on Russia. The country is also suffering from a lack of seasonal workers. Veljko Skenderija went to the resort town of Sibenik to see how they are filling the shortfall. Serbia has announced a three-year gas supply deal with Moscow while the European Union is trying to reduce energy imports from Russia. And The European Commission has launched an energy purchase platform to phase out dependency on Russian gas. Western Balkan countries will be able to join the platform, while Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia and other non-EU countries will be allowed to take part in the programme as well. The Balkan peninsula has an abundance of stunning coastlines, landmarks, and a rich history that make the region a popular tourist destination. There are many hidden gems worth seeing as well as famous sites. Here is a closer look at lesser-known beauty spots in the Balkans. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉http://trt.world/fvfp