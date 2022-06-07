June 7, 2022
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wins vote of confidence
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ignoring calls to resign after narrowly surviving a confidence vote called by his own MPs. Though Johnson won the ballot, 41% of his parliamentary colleagues voted against him. It follows a tumultuous period for the leader whose integrity is being questioned following the so-called party-gate scandal which saw him become the first British Prime Minister to be fined for breaking the law. Monday's vote leaves his political future hanging in the balance.
