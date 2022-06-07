WORLD
Can the Black Sea Region Come Together to Tackle Security Challenges?
Ever since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine back in late February, the strategic importance of the Black Sea has been thrust into the open. Together, Russia and Ukraine make up nearly 30% of global wheat exports, and much of that reaches world markets from ports on the Black Sea. But with Russia controlling most of Ukraine's southern coast, and its remaining ports being blockaded, security across this vital body of water has been upended. But there is one regional group, comprising all countries that lie on the Black Sea, that could help to address those challenges. The Black Sea Economic Cooperation. Strait Talk speaks with the Secretary General of the BSCE to get his take on the Black Sea region’s future. Guest: Lazar Comanescu Secretary General of BSEC
June 7, 2022
