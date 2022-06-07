WORLD
2 MIN READ
What’s Behind the Recent Flare-up in Tensions Between Türkiye and Greece?
The year started on a positive note for Türkiye and Greece. Both countries held regular meetings to address long-running disputes. But relations took a turn for the worse, after Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Washington late last month. President Erdogan accused Mitsotakis of using his address to Congress to block a potential weapons deal with Türkiye, and subsequently cancelled all future meetings with the Greek leader. Tensions have since risen between the NATO allies, with Greece putting its armed forces on high alert in the eastern Aegean Sea. Ankara has long criticized Greece's militarization of a string of islands in the Aegean, saying it goes against both the Lausanne and Paris Treaties. Tensions between the two countries last flared back in 2020, over drilling and exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean. So are the two neighbors headed for a tumultuous summer, or can both sides come to a compromise? Guests: Yucel Acer Professor at Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University James Dorsey Senior Fellow at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University
What’s Behind the Recent Flare-up in Tensions Between Türkiye and Greece?
June 7, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us