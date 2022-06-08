June 8, 2022
Moscow returns bodies of some Ukrainian fighters from plant
Ukraine says the bodies of some of the fighters killed defending the steel works plant in the south-eastern port of Mariupol have now arrived in Kiev. It was part of a swap with Russia, with Ukraine receiving 210 bodies. This, as President Zelenskyy says more than 31,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the onslaught began. Leone Lakhani has the story.
