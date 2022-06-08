WORLD
2 MIN READ
Marcos Jr - like father like son? Philippines future
The Philippines has a new President! Ferdinand Marcos Jr - or 'BongBong' - has brought the Marcos family back into the spotlight with a landslide victory. The former dictator's son teamed up with the former President, Rodrigo Duterte's daughter, Sara, and some fear the return of the past rule. Others, however, are celebrating the return of the powerful family legacy from 'the golden age'. Nexus speaks to Martin Andanar, the Acting presidential spokesperson for former President Rodrigo Duterte, who says Marcos Jr won fair and square. Veronica Pedrosa is a journalist whose family left the Philippines in 1971 and she is sure that Marcos Jr's victory was due to misinformation and that many youth don't know the past! And Jim Laurie, an American journalist who covered the Philippines in the 80’s says the Marcos era downfall began with the assassination of his political opposition
Marcos Jr - like father like son? Philippines future
June 8, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us