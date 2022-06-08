Marcos Jr - like father like son? Philippines future

The Philippines has a new President! Ferdinand Marcos Jr - or 'BongBong' - has brought the Marcos family back into the spotlight with a landslide victory. The former dictator's son teamed up with the former President, Rodrigo Duterte's daughter, Sara, and some fear the return of the past rule. Others, however, are celebrating the return of the powerful family legacy from 'the golden age'. Nexus speaks to Martin Andanar, the Acting presidential spokesperson for former President Rodrigo Duterte, who says Marcos Jr won fair and square. Veronica Pedrosa is a journalist whose family left the Philippines in 1971 and she is sure that Marcos Jr's victory was due to misinformation and that many youth don't know the past! And Jim Laurie, an American journalist who covered the Philippines in the 80’s says the Marcos era downfall began with the assassination of his political opposition