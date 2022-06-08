BIZTECH
World Bank slashes growth forecasts
The World Bank has issued a dire warning: economies almost everywhere will slow down significantly this year. In its twice a year check-in, the multilateral lender slashed its global growth forecast to 2.9%. That's lower than the January prediction of more than 4%, and about half of last year's expansion. Officials describe this year's challenge as a 'perfect storm' caused by convergence of several dark clouds. For more on global economic outlook, Equiti Capital market analyst David Madden joined us from London. #WorldBank #GlobalEconomy #GrowthProspects
June 8, 2022
