One protester killed during anti-coup demonstration in Sudan
Pro-democracy medics say unidentified protester died after being shot in the chest by coup forces, bringing to 125 the number of people killed since the 2021 coup.
Sudan has been gripped by political and economic turmoil since the putsch led by army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan in October 2021. / Reuters
February 28, 2023

Sudanese security forces have shot dead an anti-coup protester during a demonstration in Khartoum, according to pro-democracy medics.

The man, who has not been identified, died after "being shot in the chest with a live bullet by the coup forces," the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said on Tuesday.

They said the death brings to 125 the number killed in a crackdown against recurrent pro-democracy demonstrations since the October 2021 coup in the impoverished northeast African country.

In a statement police said protesters "used excessive violence against security forces", leading "a number of policemen" to be injured.

Sudan has been gripped by political and economic turmoil since the putsch led by army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan, which sparked cuts in crucial international aid.

The coup derailed a short-lived transition to civilian rule following the 2019 ouster of long-time autocrat Omar al Bashir.

In December, Sudan's military leaders and civilian factions signed a tentative agreement as the first component of a two-phase political process aimed at restoring the democratic transition.

Divisions among civilian groups continue, with some rejecting the deal and holding to the anti-coup rallying cry of "no partnership, no negotiation".

Rallies took place in several districts of the capital on Tuesday, activists said.

Political factions - including the main civilian bloc ousted from power in the coup - have held multiple rounds of talks on contentious issues including transitional justice, accountability and security reforms.

