Military drill: Is Russia-China alliance under strain?

The first joint military exercises since Russia's attack on Ukraine, China and Russia fly bombers over the Sea of Japan and East China Sea. Is this a strengthening of a strategic alliance as the United States rallies partners to counter China's rising presence in Asia? Or is it a sticking plaster for an alliance under strain? Guests: Klaus W. Larres Professor of History & International Affairs Paul Vallet Historian Stephen Chan Professor of World Politics at SOAS University of London