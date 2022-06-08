WORLD
Is the BJP Anti-Muslim?
The Prophet Muhammad is by far and away the most revered figure in Islam. So when a spokesperson for India's ruling BJP decided to insult him, there was bound to be a backlash. But this time the outrage is international. After BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma made disparaging remarks about the Prophet during a debate on one of India's biggest television networks, several nations expressed anger. The UAE said the comments 'contradict moral and human values and principles'. Qatar summoned the Indian ambassador and demanded an apology. Kuwait did the same. Some supermarkets have even started pulling Indian products from their shelves. The BJP suspended Sharma and condemned Sharma’s remarks. But does India’s ruling party have a problem with Muslims? Shahid Siddiqui Former Member of Indian Parliament Ranjana Kumari Centre for Social Research Director Sanjay Jha Indian National Congress Former Spokesperson
June 8, 2022
