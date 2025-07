The ‘Napalm Girl' image and the horrors of the Vietnam War

It's been 50 years since Associated Press photographer Nick Ut captured an image of a nine-year-old girl running naked from a napalm attack. Titled “Accidental Napalm,” the black-and-white photograph is one of the defining images of the Vietnam War. #NapalmGirl #VietnamWar #AccidentalNapalm