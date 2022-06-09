President Cyril Ramaphosa Under Pressure

In his first speech as ANC leader, Cyril Ramaphosa vowed to crackdown on corruption and criminality. But now the South African president is accused of the very things he promised to stamp out. Arthur Fraser, the country's former spy chief and well known Jacob Zuma ally released a statement last week saying he'd opened criminal charges against the president. It relates to the theft of more than four million dollars from Ramaphosa's cattle farm. Fraser alleges burglars broke into the property to steal money, but were caught, kidnapped, then bribed to keep quiet. The president says he's innocent. Phillip Dexter Former South African MP and ANC Politician Mzwanele Manyi Spokesperson for Former President Jacob Zuma Oliver Dickson Political Analyst