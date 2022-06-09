June 9, 2022
Wim Hof at home - The Iceman shows how to beat stress and sickness!
Matthew Moore meets the great Wim Hof at his home in the Netherlands. Where The Iceman shows him the benefits of deep breathing, the chest freezer full of icy water and reveals the tragedy that made him The Iceman. All these techniques can help you beat inflammation, depression, autoimmune disease, and cardiovascular problems..
