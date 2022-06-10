Grossi: Iran removing 27 cameras from nuclear sites

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog Rafael Grossi says Iran is removing 27 surveillance cameras from its nuclear sites. They were installed under the 2015 nuclear deal. Reports say it's in response to a resolution adopted by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which criticised Iran's lack of co-operation. Grossi warns the IAEA will now be unable to properly report on Tehran's nuclear programme, and it may even stop negotiations to revive the 2015 accord.