BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
European Central Bank signals first rate hike in over a decade
Stocks are mostly down to end the week over concerns about the health of the global economy. Investors are looking ahead to data on consumer prices out of the US on Friday. Analysts expect inflation for the month of April to have stayed at just over 8%. Meanwhile, investors are digesting the European Central Bank's signal that it will raise interest rates next month. That would be the first such move in more than a decade, with further hikes planned for later in the year. Craig Erlam is a senior market analyst at OANDA in London. He says the European Central Bank may be acting a little too late. #USInflation #ECB #InterestRates
European Central Bank signals first rate hike in over a decade
June 10, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us