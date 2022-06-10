South Korean truckers' strike enters fourth day

In South Korea, truckers have expanded a strike that is threatening to slow down shipments like cars and electronics to other parts of the world. The labour action is on its fourth day, and has already resulted in disruptions across the country. Shipments from the industrial hub of Ulsan have been suspended entirely. That port accounts for a tenth of the nation's trade, and is the main facility used by auto giant Hyundai. Frank Smith is following this story from Seoul. He has more on the government's response. #SouthKorea #TruckerStrike #KoreanTruckers