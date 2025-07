Moosewala Murder: What is the Link Between Punjabi Music and Criminal Gangs?

Popular singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead, a day after police withdrew his security detail. While the attack on Wala might be over gang retaliation, famous musicians in Punjab state have faced violence for years. Aditya Menon joins us to explain why. Guest: Aditya Menon, Political Editor for The Quint