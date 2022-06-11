June 11, 2022
One on One Express - Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra
The Netherlands has decided to increase its support for Ukraine by sending heavy weapons such as armoured vehicles. It also wants to see a safe corridor out of the country for much needed grain and other food products to be delivered to the rest of the world. TRT World sat down with Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra to discuss this situation one-on-one.
