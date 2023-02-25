An Iranian military official warned his country is still seeking to kill former US president Donald Trump and his secretary of state Mike Pompeo in revenge for assassinating top commander Qasem Soleimani.

"We hope we can kill Trump, Pompeo, (former US general Kenneth) McKenzie and the military commanders who gave the order" to kill Soleimani, Amirali Hajizadeh, the Guards' aerospace unit commander, said on television late Friday.

Tehran has repeatedly vowed to avenge the killing of Soleimani, the head of the commander of the Quds Force in Revolutionary Guard in a US drone strike on Baghdad airport in January 2020.

Trump had ordered the strike in response to a number of attacks on US interests in Iraq that his administration blamed on Iran.

Days later, Iran retaliated by firing missiles at a US airbase in Iraq that housed US troops. None were killed, but Washington said dozens suffered traumatic brain damage.

'Destabilising' role in Middle East

The United States and its allies have repeatedly expressed concerns about Iran's ballistic missile programme as well as its "destabilising" role in the Middle East.

In his televised remarks, Hajizadeh said Iran was "now able to hit American ships at a distance of 2,000 kilometres (1,243 miles)".

"We have set this limit of 2,000 kilometres out of respect for the Europeans and we hope that the Europeans show themselves worthy of this respect," the Iranian official said.

On Saturday, Iranian state television aired a video of what it said was a newly unveiled "Paveh cruise missile with a range of 1,650 kilometres (1,025 miles)" developed by the Guard.

The official broadcaster reported on Friday that Iran was likely to provide Syria with the 15-Khordad surface-to-air missile system to "reinforce" its defensive capabilities.

