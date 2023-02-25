At least 13 people have been killed and several others injured after a speeding passenger bus rammed into a van on a motorway in eastern Pakistan, a police spokesman said.

The accident happened overnight in Rahim Yar Khan, a district in Punjab province, said Mohammad Awais, a district police spokesman on Saturday.

He said the dead and injured had all been moved to a hospital.

Awais provided no further details, saying officers were still investigating the cause.

Traffic accidents in Pakistan generally happen due to traffic rules violations, resulting in thousands of deaths or injuries every year.

Last month, a bus crashed into a pillar and fell off a bridge, catching fire and killing 40 passengers in the southern district of Lasbela.

