Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov Visits Türkiye to Discuss Ukraine Grain Corridor
The conflict in Ukraine crossed the 100-day mark last week, and with it came growing concerns of a global food crisis. Most of the blame is being directed at Russia, which has been accused of blockading Ukrainian ports. World leaders are pressuring Moscow to allow for the safe passage of grain exports many countries depend on. Since the conflict broke out back in late February, Turkiye has played a key role as a mediator between Kiev and Moscow. That latest effort came, as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was in Ankara to discuss ways to facilitate the safe crossing through the Black Sea. Turkiye offered to escort Ukrainian ships through a secure corridor, a proposal welcomed by both Moscow and Kiev. But Lavrov said Russia wasn't to blame for the grain crisis. Guests: Ivan Starodoubtsev Political Analyst Talha Kose Associate Professor at Ibn Haldun University
June 10, 2022
