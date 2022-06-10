WORLD
It's a threat that Turkiye long warned about, but is just now getting attention in Europe. According to a recent German intelligence report, the PKK is the largest terrorist organization operating in the country. Germany’s spy chief admitted that the country has become a platform for the PKK terror organization’s fundraising and recruitment activities targeting Türkiye. Although Ankara has repeatedly called on its NATO ally Germany to take stronger action against the PKK, the terrorist group's activities have been largely tolerated by authorities, and Berlin has been reluctant to do more to combat the group. Guests: Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst Mehmet Celik Managing Editor at Daily Sabah
German Intelligence Report Says PKK Is the Biggest Foreign Extremist Group On Its Soil
June 10, 2022
