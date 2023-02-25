Peru's President Dina Boluarte has announced the return of the country's ambassador in Mexico.

Boluarte said late on Friday that remarks made by Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador against her administration go against the international right to non-interference.

Mexico's Foreign Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Boluarte ascended to the South American country's presidency on December 7 after former president Pedro Castillo was impeached following an attempt to dissolve Congress.

Boluarte accused Lopez Obrador of backing Castillo's attempt at a "coup d'etat."

"With his statements, Mr. Lopez violates the principle of international law about non-interference in internal affairs, as well as those referring to the defense and promotion of democracy," she said in a television address.

Lopez Obrador told a news conference on Friday that Mexico will keep supporting Castillo, as he was "illegally ousted."

Boluarte's remarks come after a meeting between Lopez Obrador and Castillo's wife, Lilia Paredes, in Mexico earlier this week.

'Spurious government'

Last week, Lopez Obrador said he does not want to hand over the rotating presidency of the Pacific Alliance, a regional trade bloc, to Peru because he considers it a "spurious" government.

The Pacific Alliance trade bloc is composed of Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru.

A meeting set to be held in Peru in December was postponed amid political crisis in the South American country, where former president Pedro Castillo was ousted and arrested after attempting to illegally dissolve the opposition-controlled Congress.

Lopez Obrador said he would consult with other member countries to decide whether Peru should assume the rotating presidency of the bloc as had been previously planned.

"I'm going to do the consultation, because I don't want to legitimize a coup," the Mexican president said during a regular news conference.

"I do not want to deliver (the presidency) to a government I consider spurious."

Lopez Obrador has loudly backed the leftist Castillo since he was ousted, sparking tension with Peru's current president Boluarte.

Corruption probe of Castillo

On Tuesday, the country's top prosecutor's office said investigation of criminal allegations against Castillo from before he was ousted and detained in December for attempting to illegally dissolve Congress was formalised.

Castillo is accused of crimes including influence peddling, organised crime and being an accomplice to collusion committed during his administration — charges he denies.

Ouster of Castillo, a former teacher and son of rural farmers, sparked a wave of violent protests that have left some 60 dead, mainly in Peru's poorer south.

Protesters have called for the resignation of Boluarte, early elections, the shuttering of Congress and a new constitution.

