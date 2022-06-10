June 10, 2022
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Türkiye working to secure food supplies in region
As global food prices continue to rise and shortages emerge in many countries, Türkiye's looking to boost its output to ensure adequate supplies for both the domestic and export markets. Government and private sector players are gathering for the Agriculture Summit in Adana. TRT World's Rumeysa Codar is there and sends this report. #Türkiye #Agriculture #FoodSecurity
