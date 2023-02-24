TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish military engines showcased for first time at global defence fair
Türkiye's domestic military land vehicle engines were introduced in the Abu Dhabi-based IDEX event, as it aims to reduce foreign dependence on engine and transmission systems,
Turkish military engines showcased for first time at global defence fair
Türkiye's military engines named "Tuna" and "Azra" were showcased internationally for the first time / AA
February 24, 2023

Military land vehicle engines developed by the Turkish defence industry, named Tuna and Azra, were introduced for the first time at an international fair.

BMC Power, aiming to minimise Türkiye's foreign dependency on engine and transmission systems, has been introducing the engines, of which mass production has begun, in the Abu Dhabi-based international defence event IDEX.

Mustafa Kaval, General Manager of BMC Power, told Anadolu that this is the first time they have participated in an international fair as a company.

Stating that the firm exhibited the models of the 400 hp Tuna and 600 hp Azra engines at the fair, Kaval said, "The mass production of the Tuna engine has started and the first 20 engines have been delivered.

"400 hp engines will be used in BMC's Vuran armored personnel carrier vehicles."

He stated that the firm plans to use the Azra engine in tank carrier vehicles.

READ MORE: "'Free fire-2022': Turkish military displays massive firepower"

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us