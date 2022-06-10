Demand for food delivery services shrinking amid high inflation

Demand for online food and grocery delivery services skyrocketed during COVID-19 lockdowns. But the reopening of economies and rising inflation are discouraging people from placing orders. And that's wiped out billions of dollars in stock value for the likes of DoorDash, UberEats and Deliveroo. #FoodDelivery #GroceryDelivery #DeliveryLayoffs