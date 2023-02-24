TÜRKİYE
Mastermind of Istanbul terror attack 'neutralised' in Syria — Türkiye
Turkish intelligence units "neutralise" PKK/YPG terrorist Halil Menci, mastermind of last year's bombing on Istiklal Avenue, in a pinpoint operation in northern Syria.
February 24, 2023

Turkish intelligence forces have neutralised the mastermind of the bomb attack in Istanbul in northern Syria, according to Anadolu Agency.

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) killed Halil Menci in a pinpoint operation, media outlets reported citing security sources on Friday.

Turkish authorities were on the hunt for Menci, a member of the terrorist group YPG/PKK, who carried out the deadly attack in Istanbul's Istiklal Avenue that killed six people and wounded 81 more on November 13, 2022.

MIT's special operations team had been closely following Menci after it was learned that he was being protected by the terror group and was in contact with senior YPG members.

Menci, who directed the perpetrators of the Istanbul bomb attack, Ahlam Albashir and Bilal Hassan, and enabled Hassan to escape abroad, was “neutralised" in northeastern Qamishli city which is under the PYD/YPG control.

In its almost 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

