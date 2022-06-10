June 10, 2022
WORLD
Intense fighting continues for control of the key eastern city of Severodonetsk
The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country's forces are holding on but accepts that Russia's superior firepower could overwhelm them. The British government has condemned the death sentences imposed on three men — two Britons and a Moroccan — by a pro-Russian court in Ukraine's breakaway Donetsk People's Republic.
