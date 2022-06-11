June 11, 2022
Pakistan unveils budget to clinch IMF bailout
Pakistan's new government has proposed a budget that would raise taxes for the rich and privatise government assets. Islamabad is facing a financial crisis, with foreign reserves dwindling. There are fears the budget could raise inflation. But the government is hoping its plans will convince the IMF to release bailout payments. Kamran Yousaf has more from Islamabad. #Pakistan #Budget #IMF
