One on One - Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani

North Macedonia is the newest NATO member. Since it joined two years ago, it has thrown its support behind Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, and has hosted NATO exercises. But it still hasn't started negotiations to join the EU, despite being made a candidate 17 years ago. TRT World sat down with Foreign Minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani to discuss all these one-on-one. #NorthMacedonis #NATO #EU