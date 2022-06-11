June 11, 2022
Many Mosul residents still in camps five years since liberation
It's been eight years since the Iraqi city of Mosul was seized by the Daesh terror group and five years since it was liberated. Reconstruction of the northern city has been a slow process with locals complaining about a lack of support from the central government in Baghdad. Hundreds in Mosul are still living in camps and can't return to their severely damaged homes
