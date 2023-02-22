BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Turkish Technic provides free maintenance to airlines flying to quake zone
Turkish Technic has so far serviced international airlines from over 10 countries including the US, Germany, Netherlands, Libya, Vietnam, and China, which carried humanitarian aid, search and rescue teams to Türkiye.
Turkish Technic provides free maintenance to airlines flying to quake zone
"Even in difficult conditions, we will show Turkish hospitality and be grateful for every step taken to help,” Turkish Technic says.
February 22, 2023

Turkish Technic, the maintenance, repair, and overhaul arm of flag carrier Turkish Airlines, has started providing maintenance services without labour charges to international airlines flying to Türkiye’s earthquake-hit southern region to render help.

Ahmet Bolat, Turkish Technic’s chair, said: "As the flag carrier, we are working closely with our affiliates and utilising any resources available to help our nation recover from the devastating earthquake."

"Even in difficult conditions, we will show Turkish hospitality and be grateful for every step taken to help,” he said.

Including the US, Germany, the Netherlands, Libya, Vietnam and China, Turkish Technic has so far serviced airlines from over 10 countries which carried humanitarian aid, and search and rescue teams to the earthquake zone.

In response to the devastating earthquakes, aid and support has poured in from around the world.

READ MORE:Grief from Türkiye quakes should help transform global disaster response

Over 42,000 people were killed by the back-to-back quakes in southern Türkiye on February 6, according to the latest official figures. Thousands of others were injured.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centred in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazig, and Sanliurfa.

READ MORE:Denmark to send dozens of mobile homes for Türkiye quake victims

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us