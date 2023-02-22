Denmark is sending 42 mobile housing units for earthquake victims in Türkiye, according to a Danish news report.

The Danish Emergency Management Agency is arranging the transport of the mobile house to the earthquake-hit region of Türkiye, the organisation’s chief Jens Oddershede told the Copenhagen-based news agency Ritzau.

“We have had good experiences with these housing units. We have previously sent some to Ukraine, where we are very sure they have been useful,” Oddershede said.

The housing units are similar to camping huts, can accommodate at least four people, and have heating and air-conditioning, Ritzau reports.

Denmark earlier called for closer cooperation between the EU and Türkiye following the deadly February 6 earthquakes, which have now claimed over 42,300 lives in 11 southern Turkish provinces.

The quake also killed more than 5,800 in neighbouring Syria, taking the total death toll from both countries to more than 48,000.

“We, alongside many other European countries, have decided to support Turkey with humanitarian aid. This is time you should prove your friendship,” Foreign Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen told Anadolu news agency at the Munich Security Conference this past Saturday.

The top Danish diplomat said besides stepping up humanitarian relief for the earthquake victims, the EU should also take into account possible long-term implications of this disaster.

