June 12, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Gang of men beat women in China restaurant
A video of men brutally beating two women in China has gone viral. The graphic footage shows a woman pushing away a man who approached and touched her, leading to the ensuing brawl. Local police said the two women had sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were being treated in hospital. All nine suspects involved in the case have been arrested and an investigation is underway.
Gang of men beat women in China restaurant
Explore