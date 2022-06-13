June 13, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
UK court clears Rwanda asylum flight
The UK aims to send a first group of asylum seekers to Rwanda on Tuesday. It’s part of a policy the government says is designed to break people-smuggling networks and stem the flow of migrants across the Channel. The plan has raised an outcry among human rights groups, opposition parties and even some MPs from the ruling Conservative Party. But the High Court has rejected a bid to stop the scheduled flight.
UK court clears Rwanda asylum flight
Explore