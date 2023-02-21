WORLD
2 MIN READ
Al Shabab raid in Somalia's Mogadishu causes civilian casualties
Terror group storms house in northern district of Abdiaziz, leaving 10 civilians dead and three wounded, Somali government says.
Al Shabab raid in Somalia's Mogadishu causes civilian casualties
Somali security forces secure the scene of a terror attack at a building in Abdiaziz district of Mogadishu. / Reuters
February 21, 2023

Al Shabab terror group members have attacked a house in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, killing 10 civilians, the government said.

The raid took place around 1200 GMT in the northern district of Abdiaziz, the government said on Tuesday, adding that three civilians had been wounded.

"The security forces rescued and extracted many other civilians from that house and other nearby buildings during the attack," it said.

The attack was claimed by Al Shabab, which is linked to Al Qaeda.

A soldier named Mohamed Ali, who was present at the scene, said the attackers "stormed the building after blasting the main gate with explosives".

He said they "resorted to attacking the houses occupied by civilians after they are being defeated in the front lines".

READ MORE: Somalia recaptures key port from Al Shabab

Fighting since 2007

In recent months, the Somali army and local clan militias have retaken chunks of territory from the terror group in an operation backed by US air strikes and an African Union force known as ATMIS.

But Al Shabab, which has been fighting the government since 2007, still control parts of the countryside from where it has carried out numerous retaliatory attacks both in Somalia and in neighbouring countries.

Al Shabab, forced out of the capital by African Union troops in 2011, has frequently retaliated against the latest offensive with bloody strikes.

In the deadliest Al Shabab attack since the offensive was launched last year, 121 people were killed in two car bomb explosions at the Education Ministry in Mogadishu in October.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Iran cautions against UN sanctions as nuclear talks with US remain unscheduled
Humanitarian cooperation between Türkiye and Qatar comes into effect
Practical collaboration must continue: China tells India
EU to slap $24 billion in tariffs on US if trade talks collapse, says Italy
India moves to limit AC settings in bid to cut soaring power use
Atomic bomb survivors in Japan fear nuclear weapons could be used again: poll
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China exports surge as tariff deal with US lifts trade outlook
Korean medical students move to end 17-month education halt
Bitcoin hits $120K for first time on US reform buzz
China hails 'strategic' ties with Russia in Lavrov visit
Trump greenlights sending Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Gaza deal can be reached 'over the next week': Trump
Small plane crash forces closure of London Southend Airport
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us