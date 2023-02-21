WORLD
Tsai says Taiwan bolstering military ties with US amid threats from China
The United States has no formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan but is the island's most important international backer and arms supplier.
Taiwan President Tsai meets US Representative Ro Khanna, a senior member of the US House China Select Committee, and other members of the US delegation at the presidential office in Taipei on Tuesday. / Reuters
February 21, 2023

Taiwan is bolstering its military ties with the United States and will cooperate even more closely with it and other friendly nations to deal with "authoritarian expansionism", President Tsai Ing-wen told visiting US lawmakers.

The United States, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan but is the island's most important international backer and arms supplier, a consistent source of friction in Sino-US relations.

While the United States no longer maintains military bases in Taiwan, the two have a good military relationship that has become closer as China steps up pressure to try and force Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty.

"Taiwan and the United States continue to bolster military exchanges, and going forward Taiwan will cooperate even more actively with the United States and other democratic partners to confront such global challenges as authoritarian expansionism and climate change," Tsai told the lawmakers at her office in Taipei.

She gave no details.

Senior US officials visit Taiwan

Illustrating those close military ties with the United States, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for China Michael Chase, arrived in Taiwan last week for a visit, two sources familiar with the matter said earlier. It was not clear if he was still in Taiwan.

Ro Khanna, a member of the US House China Select Committee and who is leading the US bipartisan delegation, told Tsai the group was there to strengthen both security and economic ties.

In August, China staged military exercises near Taiwan to express anger at then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei.

Taiwan's rejects China's sovereignty claims and says only the Taiwanese people can decide their future.

SOURCE:Reuters
