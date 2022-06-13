WORLD
1 MIN READ
Sri Lanka in Crisis
One by one the Rajapaksas are resigning. Basil, the president's brother and former finance minister left parliament last week- the second family member to quit in the space of a month. His resignation comes as Sri Lanka faces the worst economic crises since its independence. Food and fuel are scarce, and power cuts are common. And with these problems come protests. Demonstrations are almost as frequent as the blackouts themselves. So with Sri Lanka still in crisis, what will it take to get the country back to stability? Guests: Aruna Kulatunga Former Adviser to PM Ranil Wickremesinghe Prashan De Visser Founder of Sri Lanka Unites Ahilan Kadirgamar Sociology Department Lecturer at the University of Jaffna
Sri Lanka in Crisis
June 13, 2022
Explore
Countdown to tariffs: Day of reckoning for EU as Trump’s trade offensive looms
By Burak Uzun
Starvation is now killing what Israeli bombs have not: Gaza
US judge blocks immigration raids in California over racial profiling claims
Zelenskyy confirms resumption of delivery of US weapons to Ukraine
Air India jet fuel cut off moments before crash that killed 260 — probe
East Asian countries adopt action plan on Palestine recovery, reconstruction efforts
Former EU official warns of 'another genocide' in Gaza, recalls Srebrenica
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel accused of setting fire to Syrian farmland near Quneitra
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Tense standoff as US authorities arrest 200 immigrants in raids on two California farms
Can Trump fire Powell? Here's what's at stake
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us