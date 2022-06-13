Ukrainian forces repel Russian assaults in Donetsk and Luhansk

Ukrainian officials say their forces have been pushed back from the centre of Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine. The key city in the Donbas region has been the centre of intense fighting. Ukraine says Russian forces now control around 70% of it. Meanwhile President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeated his appeal to western allies for more heavy artillery and missile defence systems.