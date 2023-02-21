The death toll from February 6 powerful earthquakes has topped 42,310, a day after another tremor jolted Türkiye's southern Hatay province, killing six and injuring 562 people.

A total of 7,242 aftershocks have been recorded since February 6, said the Turkish disaster management agency AFAD, adding the magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Hatay took place at around 1704GMT on Monday in Defne district. It was followed by a magnitude 5.8 aftershock three minutes later, with the epicentre in Hatay's Samandag district.

The reported toll in Syria is 5,814, taking the combined death toll in both countries to over 48,000.

Here is how you can help the earthquake victims.

Following are the latest updates:

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

2100 GMT — Hatay-centered quake injures hundreds

Six people have lost their lives while 562 people were injured (18 of them seriously) in Hatay-centered earthquake, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

1920 GMT — Extent of Türkiye quakes 'cannot be explained in words': German FM

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the extent of the twin earthquakes in Türkiye "cannot be explained in words," as she along with Interior Minister Nancy Faeser visited the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras to gain a first-hand impression of the situation on the ground.

After visiting a tent city and a medical centre established by German volunteers in the Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras, the epicentre of the quakes, both ministers went to the town's city centre and spoke to journalists regarding their observations.

"The extent of this earthquake disaster cannot be expressed in words even if you are here," Baerbock said.

According to her, Berlin has provided an additional $53.25 million (€50 million) in aid, taking the country's total contribution to $115 million (€108 million) to assist Türkiye and Syria's ongoing response to massive earthquakes, which have caused widespread death and destruction. The aid package also includes tents, medical supplies, food, blankets, and generators, she added.

1750 GMT — Earthquakes damage historical Grand Bazaar in Kahramanmaras

A 14th-century bazaar in Türkiye’s southern Kahramanmaras province is one of the several historical structures damaged due to strong tremors in the city.

While some of the wood-and-stone-made shops around the market were destroyed, cracks appeared in others.

Besides shops, museums and mansions in the narrow streets around the marketplace, and buildings that were restored and converted into hostels and cafes in the past years, were also damaged in the quakes.

The historical Maras Grand Bazaar, consisting of nine entrances and 495 shops, was built in the 1500s by the Bozkurt of Dulkadir, or Alauddevle, - the chief of Turkish principality in Anatolia.

1730 GMT — Hatayspor sporting director dies in Türkiye earthquakes

Turkish Super Lig club Atakas Hatayspor confirmed that their sporting director Taner Savut died in the recent earthquakes in southern Türkiye. He was 48.

Hatayspor expressed "deep sadness" over the death and offered condolences to Savut's family and friends.

"... We will not forget you ... May you rest in heaven. You are always in our hearts," the Turkish club said in a tweet.

Savut had gone missing after the major earthquakes hit Türkiye's southern provinces, including Hatay.

Several Turkish clubs, including Fenerbahce, also offered their condolences over the death of Savut, who played for the Istanbul team from 1997-1999.

1720 GMT — Organization of Islamic Cooperation head to visit Türkiye

Hissein Brahim Taha, secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), will visit Türkiye in the wake of the deadly earthquakes, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Taha will visit the quake-hit province of Gaziantep to demonstrate solidarity and express his condolences over the twin quakes that have claimed the lives of more than 42,300 people, the ministry said in a statement.

He is also expected to meet Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Ankara on Thursday, it added.

1713 GMT — EU ministers discuss quake relief support for Türkiye, Syria

"I updated my colleagues on the different activities undertaken in the aftermath of the earthquakes,” Jessika Roswall, Swedish minister of EU affairs, told reporters at a news conference after a meeting of the bloc's ministers.

Roswall “highlighted the massive humanitarian needs on the ground and gave an overview of the coordination efforts within the EU's integrated political crisis response mechanism,” the Swedish EU presidency explained in a statement.

She also informed the ministers about the donors’ conference that the Swedish EU presidency and the European Commission is organising on March 16 to “raise resources in support of the early recovery and relief.”

According to Roswall, the EU needs “to use all the tools at our disposal to ensure that help gets to the people in need” because the natural disaster “left behind horrible destruction.”

1702 GMT — Iraq remarkably aids quake victims in Türkiye, Syria

Iraq has recorded a remarkable presence in providing relief aid to Türkiye and Syria following the earthquakes.

The Iraqi government dispatched more than 26 planes loaded with humanitarian aid to the quake victims in Türkiye. Baghdad also sent 24 aid planes to quake-hit Syria.

In all, Iraq has sent more than 140 tons of humanitarian aid to the quake victims in the two countries.

1626 GMT — German ministers visit quake-affected zone

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser visited the Turkish province of Kahramanmaras to gain a first-hand impression of the situation on the ground.

Bearbock and Faeser also visited a medical centre established by German volunteer medical personnel. They talked to victims and German doctors in the emergency camp to receive information about their healthcare services.

1615 GMT — Uzbekistan sending 50 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Syria

The relief supplies include clothes, household appliances, canned food, baby food, dried fruit, blankets and pillows, hygiene products, and other essentials, the Uzbek Emergency Situations Ministry said in a statement.

Uzbekistan is dispatching the relief supplies to Syria on the directives of President Shavkat Mirziyoev, and they will be delivered via plane, the ministry said.

Uzbekistan has also delivered some 200 tons of relief goods for quake victims in Türkiye, the ministry added.

1550 GMT — EU commissioner, senior Swedish official to visit Türkiye

EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi and Johan Forssell, the international development minister of current EU Term President Sweden, will visit Türkiye on Wednesday to express solidarity in the wake of the deadly earthquakes.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will meet Varhelyi and Forssell, who are expected to voice solidarity and express condolences.

The officials will hold a joint press conference in the capital Ankara, and discuss the EU's additional assistance to the earthquake regions and arrangements for an international donors’ conference in March, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

1430 GMT — Denmark to send over 40 mobile homes to Türkiye

The Danish Emergency Management Agency will arrange their transport, the organization’s chief Jens Oddershede told local news agency Ritzau.

“We have had good experiences with these housing units. We have previously sent some to Ukraine, where we are very sure they have been useful,” he said.

The housing units are visually similar to camping huts, can accommodate at least four people, and have heating and air-conditioning, the report said.

1425 GMT — Interfaith prayer meet held in India

"We hope that our prayers will provide some comfort and solace to the people of Türkiye and that the country will soon recover from the effects of the earthquake," said Dr Parmeet Singh Chadha, chairman of the World Sikh Chamber of Commerce – a non-profit organization – and one of the participants of the Tuesday's meet.

"We stand with Türkiye during this challenging time and offer our unwavering support and solidarity. These kinds of Humanitarian and peace efforts are the need of the hour and must be supported by all."

Turkish Embassy in the capital New Delhi said that an interfaith prayer ceremony "has been held in the embassy today to commemorate the earthquake victims in Türkiye."

"Sincere thanks to dost (friends) Indians who stand in solidarity with Turkish people through their donations, letters, and prayers," the embassy wrote on Twitter.

1410 GMT — Death toll climbs to 42,310 in Türkiye

Death toll from powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye rises to 42,310, disaster management agency said.

1400GMT — Türkiye mobilises all its resources: President Erdogan

Türkiye has mobilised all its resources and means to carry out accommodation and subsistence services for earthquake victims since the deadly Feb. 6 earthquakes hit its southern provinces, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Within one year, the country will revive the quake-hit villages and cities, and a total of 70,000 houses will be built in the villages affected by the Kahramanmaras-centered earthquakes to be handed over to their beneficiaries, Erdogan said at a briefing in the southern Osmaniye province.

Türkiye aims to complete the construction of nearly 200,000 permanent houses and place its citizens in those houses within a year in 11 provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig – all of which were affected by the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, he said.

1350GMT — Over 7,000 aftershocks recorded

Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement that a total of 7,242 aftershocks have been recorded after the devastating earthquakes that shook the country's southeast on Feb. 6.

According to AFAD, 41 of the aftershocks were between magnitude 5 and 6 while 450 such tremors were between magnitude 4 and 5.

1345 GMT — Church of Virgin Mary suffers further damage

The historical Church of the Virgin Mary, located in Türkiye’s southernmost Hatay province, suffered extensive new damage in Monday's two earthquakes, two weeks after major quakes jolted the region, a local official said.

The damage to the outer walls of the church from the twin quakes was exacerbated by Monday’s quakes, both of which were centred in Hatay, unlike the quakes two weeks ago. The Orthodox Church, used by local Turkish citizens of Armenian origin, is reportedly some 700 years old.

1335GMT —Turkish Airlines evacuated nearly 300,000 people from quake zone

"We evacuated a total of 296,819 citizens by 1,646 flights," Yahya Ustun, Turkish Airlines’ senior vice president for media relations, said on Twitter.

The airline operated 1,667 flights to bring the search-rescue and aid teams to the earthquake zone.

1230GMT —Pakistan Navy ship carrying relief goods to depart for Türkiye next month

A Pakistan Navy ship carrying relief goods, including 3,500 winterized tents, for the earthquake victims, will depart for Türkiye in the first week of March.

“A ship of Pakistan Navy will start the trip from Karachi port in the first week of March and will reach Türkiye-Mersin Port in 13 days,” said Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci.

Briefing newsmen at the Turkish Embassy in the capital Islamabad on the post-earthquake situation in the affected regions, Pacaci said that in addition to air and roadways, a maritime bridge is also being established on the instruction of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to accelerate the dispatching of relief goods to the Türkiye's quake-hit areas.

Sharif has already announced that his country would provide 100,000 winterized tents to Türkiye by the end of this month.

1200 GMT — US rescue team returns home after relief efforts in Türkiye earthquakes

Nearly 90 members of the Fairfax County Urban Search and Rescue team were welcomed by family members, Turkish Ambassador in Washington DC Hasan Murat Mercan, and Administrator of US Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power with a ceremony in Virginia.

Mercan thanked the team members for rushing to aid the Turkish people affected by the quakes in southern Türkiye.

"From the bottom of our hearts: Thank you, thank you, thank you," Mercan said in his opening remarks. "We are grateful, for all that you have done in the aftermath of the quakes in Türkiye".

Power, for her part, praised the team for their works in Türkiye during "impossibly difficult conditions."

1025 GMT — Over 20,000 Syrians voluntarily returned home: Defence minister

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has announced that over 20,000 Syrians in Türkiye voluntarily returned to their home country after the February 6 quakes.

Since the civil war broke out in their country in 2011, millions of Syrians have fled to Türkiye to seek safety.

0915 GMT — Two people reported killed in Syria after latest Hatay quake

Al Watan daily based in the regime-held area of Syria has reported that a girl died in the western town of Safita following Monday night's earthquake in Hatay.

Sham FM radio station also reported that a woman was also killed in the central city of Hama.

Meanwhile, the civil defence group White Helmets from the opposition-controlled northwest Syria, said about 190 people suffered different injuries in rebel-held northwest areas.

0901 GMT — Indonesia's Jokowi oversees shipment of aid to Türkiye

Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo administered the shipment of aid materials for the earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria from Jakarta's Halim Perdanakusuma Airport.

The 140 tonnes of humanitarian aid were collected by Indonesians following the February 6 disasters.

0805 GMT — Supporting earthquake victims is 'issue of humanity' : British aid group

Islamic Relief is the largest charitable Muslim organisation and the only Muslim group of the 15-member Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) in the UK.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Zia Salik, Islamic Relief's head of fundraising, said they have been working in the region with an emergency response since the Syrian crisis started in 2011, especially in northwestern Syria.

"Since the earthquake itself, our entire focus has shifted and has been on the earthquake response both on the Turkish side and on the Syrian side," he said.

0705 GMT — Six killed following latest earthquake in Hatay

At least six people were killed and 294 others wounded after another earthquake jolted Türkiye’s southern Hatay province, the Turkish disaster management agency, AFAD, said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, 6 of our citizens lost their lives. We wish God's mercy on our citizens who lost their lives, and a speedy recovery to the injured," AFAD said.

0415 GMT — Ex-Labour leader Corbyn express support for Türkiye earthquake victims

Jeremy Corbyn, a former Labour Party leader and member of the UK parliament, said he will continue to do everything he can to help people who are in need.

"Islamic Relief and many others have raised a great deal of money. My appeal is give everything you possibly can," he said, mentioning that he had discussions with Muslim communities following the quakes.

Corbyn went on to say that various campaigns such as cake sales are also taking place at some schools to raise money.

"So our children understand when people go through a disaster. We don't forget them, we don't ignore them, we do everything we can in our borough, in our community, to help," he added.

0210 GMT — UN ready to provide ‘additional support’ after 2 more quakes hit Türkiye

“My thoughts continue to be with the people of Türkiye and Syria as they face the impact of new earthquakes striking the region this evening,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wrote on Twitter.

“UN teams on the ground are assessing the situation, and we stand ready to provide additional support as needed,” he added.

0010 GMT — US says it will continue to extend its 'full support' after 2 more quakes hit Türkiye

The US is “deeply concerned” after two more earthquakes jolted Türkiye’s southernmost province of Hatay, the White House said, promising that it would continue to offer its full support.

“We are deeply concerned by the news of earthquakes impacting areas already devastated in Türkiye and Syria,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan wrote on Twitter.

“The US will continue to extend our full support,” he added.

0005 GMT — Turkish football club donates Europa Conference League ticket revenue to quake victims

Trabzonspor has donated their UEFA Europa Conference League ticket earnings, which was nearly $330,000, to help earthquake victims in Türkiye, the Turkish football club said.

In a statement, Trabzonspor said that the Black Sea club had almost 6.2 million Turkish liras or $328,455 after last week's home match against Swiss club Base l to send all the proceeds to Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

0003 GMT — Turkish aid group to set up container neighbourhood in quake-hit area

Turkish non-governmental organisation the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) is setting up a “container neighbourhood” in Kahramanmaras province, the epicentre of the deadly February 6 earthquakes in Türkiye, to provide shelter and protect thousands of earthquake victims from the cold weather.

“At IHH, we aim to establish 1,000 containers in Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras,” its media and social media coordinator, Muhammed Zahiroglu, told Anadolu on Monday.

The project is being organised in collaboration with the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association (MUSİAD) of Türkiye, which will set up another 1,200 housing containers. Construction of the containers is being carried out by MUSİAD, he added.

To read Monday's updates, please click here