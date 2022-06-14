Russian forces cut off last routes our of Sievierodonetsk

In the besieged city of Severodonetsk, evacuations have become impossible. Russian forces have now destroyed the last of three bridges leading in and out of the centre. President Zelenskky says the human cost of the battle is terrifying, and Russian-backed separatists have now told Ukrainian defenders of Severodonetsk to surrender or die. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.